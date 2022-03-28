Bhopal: Trance, tales and fireworks mark the end of GIFLIF

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day GIFLIF Comedy & Music Fest ended with Dastangoi, band performances and film screening.

Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma from Lucknow warmed up the evening with their subtle and sarcastic story in Dastangoi form. It was followed by the concerts of Chaar Hazaari, Kanishk Seth Trio and Agnee Bands which earned a huge round of applause.

Chaar Hazaari is a contemporary folk and rock band from New Delhi. The band presented songs ‘Udne do 'and ‘Roobaroo….’. Kanishk Seth Trio presented its record breaking songs ‘Rangi Saari…’. Agnee Band presented ‘Sadho re…,’ ‘Tandav…,’ and ‘Aahatein …’.

Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe gave a special performance on the request of the GIFLIF Fest family. The GIFLIF team also celebrated Kanan Mohan (KoKo's) birthday on stage as a surprise. Besides that, a film ‘RRR,’ directed by SS Rajamouli was screened.

The 10th edition of GIFLIF Fest was organised by White Walls Media in association with MP Tourism and Mansarovar Global University.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:13 AM IST