Bhopal Traffic Police To Plunge Into Action

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal traffic police have issued advisories for the commuters of the city on Monday, as per which they shall be setting the ‘Ek Rashtra, Ek Challan’ campaign into motion from Wednesday, November 1 onwards. Under the initiative, the challans shall be issued to the traffic-rule violators using the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS).

Like always, the challans shall be sent to the homes of the ones flouting the traffic norms. This time, however, the police have provided 15 days after the issuance of the challan, within which the person who has been issued a challan can submit his/her objection on the e-challan portal. In case the person who gets challan does not deposit the challan amount within 15 days, his/her challan shall be sent to the Virtual and Physical court. Strict action shall be taken against him/her thereafter.