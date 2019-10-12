Bhopal: Traffic police to focus on speeding vehicles

BHOPAL: Traffic police has changed its planning and not it is focusing on the speeding vehicles in the vicinity of professional colleges in outskirt areas in state capital.

Earlier, traffic police had installed Intelligent Traffic Management System for monitoring on traffic with CCTV cameras. But during festival seasons, traffic police seemed to be bit lenient.

But over speeding which led road accidents in state capital, is now been taken seriously by the traffic police. Speed limits have been displayed at various roads. But in outskirt areas, there is need to implement it. There must be proper monitoring by traffic police. Prominent squares are well equipped with CCTV cameras but in outskirt areas there is lack of patrolling. Most professional colleges are in outskirt areas of the state capital which are hub of the students. There is hardly and patrolling in day as well as night in these areas.

ASP (traffic) Pradeep Chauhan said, “We have concentrated on speed of the vehicles with focus on professional colleges in our skirt areas. Over speeding is main cause for road accidents. Earlier, challan were issued for over speeding. Even upper limit of speed has been fixed on many routes. We are trying our level best to implement it to check the speed of vehicles. Issuing challan will again will be on roll. It had created terror in commuters against over speeding. We have deployed traffic police teams to monitor speeding as well as other issues.”