Bhopal traffic police collect Rs 1.08 cr from drunk drivers in last eight months

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Taking action against the traffic violators, the cops have penalised 164 minors caught driving, while 1082 people were fined for driving under the influence of liquor in the last eight months, said police on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Hansraj told Free Press that the Bhopal police is committed to bring down the road fatalities. Police penalised the motorists for different traffic violations such as drunk driving, over-speeding, driving without seatbelt, helmet, signal jumping, driving sans licence in the city. Besides, traffic challans were also issued against underage drivers.

The DCP said that 164 cases have been booked against ineligible minors found driving cars and bikes. The cases were presented in the court and a sum of Rs 13.94 lakh has been collected as fine from the parents of these minors found violating traffic rules.

This year till August end, in all 1082 cases of drunken driving were registered and in total Rs 1.08 crore was collected as fine from the traffic rule offenders. The police have forwarded the cases to the regional transport officer to suspend the licence of the penalised drivers.

In all 16,835 persons were fined for riding two wheeler helmets in the last eight months. Last year the number of two-wheeler riders penalised stood at 27,666

In all 6,242 motorists were found not wearing seatbelt while driving. Last year 8,000 people were fined for violin this traffic rule in city.