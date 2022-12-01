Bhopal: Traffic gridlocks prevail on signals as commuters occupy left-way cuts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With increasing footfalls in areas in the heart-of-the city such as MP Nagar and New Market, the traffic management at the signals in these areas has been thrown into disorder due to frequent traffic gridlocks. The egregious traffic situation is a result of the arbitrary behaviour of commuters, who occupy left-way cuts meant for motorists desirous of wading through the traffic and taking the left turn to reach their destination.

Stalled traffic on the signal at Jyoti Talkies square leaves motorists fuming, who come via Chetak Bridge to head towards MP Nagar Zone-2 and often land in traffic gridlock as the left-way cuts are occupied by motorists waiting for the signal to turn green. Ramesh Chandra Sahu, a passer-by, who owns a medical store in MP Nagar Zone-2, told Free Press that the act never fails to get on his nerves while taking the route daily and sometimes, he as well as other commuters are stuck at the same signal at least twice, owing to the same.

Another similar tale of traffic turmoil and disorderliness was narrated to Free Press by the passers-by at Roshanpura square of the city, one of whom, named Zakir Qureshi said that occupying left-way cuts in the area is now a routine. Apart from motorists’ idiocy, Qureshi said that on several days, the police resort to helmet and seatbelt-checking drives at the left-way cuts by laying barricades, which results in a snail-paced traffic flow at the signal.

Shopkeepers in the area claimed that the issue was reported numerous times on the MP Traffic police helpline number, but has not been acted upon till now.

Contact could not be established with the DCP of Bhopal Traffic police, Hansraj Singh, when his take on the issue was sought by Free Press.