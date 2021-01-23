Bhopal traffic diversion for Congress rally results in utter chaos

BHOPAL: Bhopal’s traffic, which was highly diverted, led to a commotion and confusion among commuters in the state capital on Saturday. A heavy police contingent was deployed at each and every point and the roads were barricaded.
The decision of the police to divert traffic in connection with the Congress demonstration in support of farmers led to utter chaos. The diversion created problems for commuters as they found it extremely difficult to travel during peak hours. It became almost impossible to travel on the roads. A number of commuters could be spotted arguing with traffic cops when they were asked to take the diversion.
Roads barricaded
The Congress demonstration was in support of farmers. The party’s workers were to troop to Bhopal, so, various roads were heavily barricaded to prevent them from making an entry into the state capital. Even inside the city, roads were barricaded at even those points which are quite far from the venue of the demonstration. The venue of the demonstration, incidentally, was Jawahar Chowk.
Traffic was already diverted ahead of the demonstration. According to the diversion plan, traffic leading from Roshanpura to Katju Hospital was diverted to Hotel Palash, 12-Dapter and Depot Chauraha. Traffic leading to Depot Square from Old City was diverted to Link Road No. 1 (Nanke petrol pump), Link Road No. 2 (Mata Mandir) and Link Road No. 3 (MANIT).
But the roads of Bittan Market — which had nothing to do with the demonstration — were barricaded, diverting traffic towards MP Nagar. So, traffic which was leading from Shahpura to Nutan Girls’ College was diverted to RBI Colony towards Bhojpur Club and then the Board Office, MP Nagar.
Even after 3 pm…
It was not one incident. Even after 3 pm, the road leading to Raj Bhavan was not clear for traffic. Commuters had to cover the diswtance from Jahangirabad to Polytechnic Square down MVM College instead of Raj Bhavan. Traffic was not allowed towards Raj Bhavan from Polytechnic Square. Traffic from Kamla Park had to cover a long distance.
Besides, a number of commuters could be spotted arguing with the traffic cops when they were asked to take the diversions. Similarly, traffic coming from Ratibad and Neelbad was stopped at Bhadbhada and diverted towards Nehru Nagar and MANIT.
