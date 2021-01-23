Bhopal traffic diversion for Congress rally results in utter chaos

BHOPAL: Bhopal’s traffic, which was highly diverted, led to a commotion and confusion among commuters in the state capital on Saturday. A heavy police contingent was deployed at each and every point and the roads were barricaded.

The decision of the police to divert traffic in connection with the Congress demonstration in support of farmers led to utter chaos. The diversion created problems for commuters as they found it extremely difficult to travel during peak hours. It became almost impossible to travel on the roads. A number of commuters could be spotted arguing with traffic cops when they were asked to take the diversion.

Roads barricaded

The Congress demonstration was in support of farmers. The party’s workers were to troop to Bhopal, so, various roads were heavily barricaded to prevent them from making an entry into the state capital. Even inside the city, roads were barricaded at even those points which are quite far from the venue of the demonstration. The venue of the demonstration, incidentally, was Jawahar Chowk.