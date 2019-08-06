Bhopal: Traffic cops crackdown on under-aged drivers

BHOPAL: Traffic police launched a massive crackdown on teenage drivers near St Mary School and Second Bus Stop on Monday. The cops also took action against two-wheeler riders driving sans helmet. School buses, magic, vans were also checked during the drive. On the day challans were issued against 313 vehicle owners for flouting traffic norms.

To spread awareness, the traffic police will continue with its drive against under-aged drivers in the city. The cops targeted those driving without head gear and penalized for violating traffic rule. The drive was launched at every prominent points of the city.

Some of the students called their parents after the cops issued challans for flouting rule. Action was taken at 220 commuters for driving sans helmets, 10 people were challaned as their vehicles were not having number plates. Similarly, action was taken against seven for using mobile phones while driving. Seven cases of drunk driving were also reported. Besides, three vans, two auto-rickshaws and four motorcycles were checked. SP(Traffic) Pradeep Chauhan and ASP(Traffic) Vijay Punj and entire team of traffic police was on toes during the drive.