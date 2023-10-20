 Bhopal: Traffic Cop Saves Man Who Suffered Heart Attack
Bhopal: Traffic Cop Saves Man Who Suffered Heart Attack

A middle-aged man passing through Kamla Nagar suffered a heart attack near a petrol pump and fainted.

article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A traffic police constable exhibited an outstanding act of humanity while discharging his duty on Thursday. A middle-aged man passing through Kamla Nagar suffered a heart attack near a petrol pump and fainted. He was, however, saved as traffic police constable Vipin Atri made him lie on the ground and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Padm Vilochan Shukla, told Free Press that the man who suffered a heart attack is said to be in his 50s. He was passing through Kamla Nagar on foot at around 2 pm when he began feeling discomfort in his chest.

As the pain intensified, he fainted and fell on the ground. During this, Atri, who was on duty near Kilol petrol pump, spotted the man falling on the ground. He rushed to the spot and performed CPR. After a few minutes, the man regained consciousness and began breathing normally. He was thereafter taken to a nearby hospital by Atri and the locals. The incident also came to the cognisance of the Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra, who announced a cash prize of Rs 1,000 for Atri and lauded his humanitarian effort.

