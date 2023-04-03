Bhopal: Traders up in arms against MLA’s roadside liquor outlet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The liquor outlet allotted to Congress MLA (Tendukheda) Sanjay Sharma is being run on the roadside for the last two days in Manisha Market, Shahpura. However, the excise department has served him notice on the ground that selling roadside liquor is illegal.

Sources said that earlier, liquor contractor Hari Vallabh Shivhare had licence at Manisha Market but now Congress MLA Sanjay Sharma has got the licence. With change of licence, business rivalry has become the cause of conflict between the two liquor contractors.

However, local Manisha Market Vypari Sangh (traders’ association) has also protested the opening of a liquor outlet in Manisha Market on the ground that there is a temple and hospital in the vicinity. However, the excise department has clarified that the temple and the hospital are not hurdles in opening the outlet.

Vypari Sangh president Rekha Khanwilkar said, ‘We will not allow anyone to open liquor outlet in Manisha Market. All traders are united here as there is a temple in the market premises and a hospital is just on the opposite side of the road. It is not justified from any angle to open a liquor outlet here.’

Excise department officer S More said, ‘Temple and hospital are not in the way of the liquor outlet in Manisha Market. However, notice has been served to the liquor contractor for selling alcohol on the roadside. The contractor has assured to shift the outlet in another part of the area.’