Bhopal: Traders Accuse Probe Agencies Of Harassing In Name Of Checkings

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) handed over a complaint to Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan, accusing probe agencies of harassing traders and businessmen in the name of checking.

President of the organisation Tejkulpal Singh Pali led the delegation.

Lifetime member of the organisation Rahul Kothari said after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force, various teams of police, GST, Income Tax and DRI etc are conducting vehicle checkings.

He said that the matter of concern is that indecent behaviour is being meted out to traders. In the light of the festival, traders and businessmen dealing in jewellery, medicines and grains do the transaction worth lakhs of rupees per day and cash is withdrawn by them from the banks on a daily basis.

He said that the probe agencies seize the cash in the name of checking. Even on furnishing the documents, pressure is built to grease the palms, he alleged.

The organisation warned that if pressure building tactics against traders was not stopped then they would go on strike on festivals like Diwali.

