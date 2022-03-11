Bhopal: Tourism department to aid water sports in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tourism department will facilitate the promotion of water sports in the state, said minister of tourism and culture Usha Thakur on the second day of 32nd National Canoe Sprint Championship being held at Lower Lake here on Friday.

Thakur said, Water sports and tournaments related to them increase the scope of tourism in our city and state. This would boost the economy and be a step towards Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Tourism department is willing to aid the facilities to make water sports more prominent and popular across the nation, hence boosting our stateís tourism.

The championship that kick started on Thursday is being held in the memory of late IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singh. The venue is hosting 15th Para Canoe Championship and 1st Standup Paddling Championship alongside.

The minister also presented medals to the winners of K4 1,000 meter race in junior category on the second day of the championship.

The team representing Madhya Pradesh won the first prize, Manipur clinched the second spot and Kerala booked the third place.

Thakur motivated all the players and asked them to give their best. She said that the players who would excel at the national championship will pave their way towards international recognition.

Additional chief secretary Veera Rana, director general Home Guard Pawan Jain, retired ADG Sanjay Rana and Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Secretary Prashant Kushwah were also present at the event.

