Bhopal: Tough fight, three-cornered contest make equation uncertain

BHOPAL: The time to vote for 28 seats is hard by. The BJP and the Congress have campaigned for 20 days for the by-elections. Nonetheless, the picture about the poll outcome is not yet clear. Both parties are making tall claims about their victory, but they are not sure of it.

Because of voters’ silence, there is no wave in favour of any party. Therefore, it is difficult to predict the outcome.

Both parties spared no effort in each of the 16 seats in the Gwalior-Chambal region.According to reports, the Congress and the BJP are locked in a ding-dong battle in this region.

Gwalior (East), Dabra, Gohad, Sumawali, Ashoknagar, Pohri and Bahmori are set to witness tough fight.

There are three-cornered contests in Mehgaon, Bhander, Ambah, Joura and Morena. There is impact of BSP candidates in these seats.

Independent candidate Abhinav Chhari is on a strong wicket in Ambah. Nevertheless, the fight is not tough in Dimni, Gwalior and Karera.

Apart from that, the BJP and the Congress are locked in straight fight in 12 seats.

They are Surkhi, Suwasara, Hatpiplya, Biaora, Nepanagar, Bada Malhera, Sanchi, Mandhata, Anuppur, Agar, Badnawar and Sanwer.

The third party has no impact in the above seats. Therefore, the fight is between the BJP and the Congress.

Shviraj, VD, Nath, Scindia busy over phone

Just 24 hours before the polls, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, RS member Jyotiraditya Scindia and MPCC president Kamal Nath were busy over phone.

Both Chouhan and Sharma spoke to BJP leaders of 28 constituencies and took feedback on poll preparations from them.

Scindia was also talking over phone to his aides in poll-bound areas. He held talks with the influential people there.

Nath also discussed with the local leaders of the party and took feedback on poll preparations from them. He also spoke to those leaders about the attitude of the police and administration.

If there is any irregularity on the polling day, they should immediately inform the PCC headquarters, he told party workers.

Nath has also set up a control room at his residence where he will take feedback on goings-on across the 19 districts where bypolls are being held.