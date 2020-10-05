Bhopal: Toppers Divyansh, Vivek, Tanishq and Mehul spell out the success mantra

BHOPAL: Divyansh Agarwal, (All India Rank 348), emerged as the city topper in the JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced on Monday. Several candidates from the city figure among the top 1,000 successful candidates.

Some of the toppers whom Free Press talked to said though the Covid pandemic did not affect their preparations much for they switched to online coaching, repeated postponement of examination caused stress. Hard work, dedication, self-study and taking mock tests were their success mantras. All of them succeeded in their first attempt. Excerpts

Parents have technical background- Divyansh Agrawal (AIR 348)

My mother is an architecture graduate from AMU and my father is an engineering from MANIT. I was hoping to figure in the first 1,000 successful candidates but never expected 348th rank. The corona pandemic did not affect preparations much as I depended on online coaching but the uncertainty over exam created problems. My parents have a technical background so they helped me a lot. My success mantra was taking mock tests. To unwind, I played football and listened to music. I used social media platforms only for academic-related activities.

Saw comedy shows to de-stress- Vivek Agrawal (AIR 513)

The result is below my expectations. I made preparations through online coaching. I saw comedy shows on TV to de-stress. The stress was mainly due to the fact that the exam was postponed twice. My father is a businessman and mother is a homemaker. My elder sister studies in NIT and she helped me a lot. My success mantra was regular revision and dedication. As for social media, I used only WhatsApp and that too for accessing study material.