 Bhopal: Top State Shooters To Aim For World Championships, Asian Games Berths
Bhopal: Top State Shooters To Aim For World Championships, Asian Games Berths

National selection trials

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The top-ranked rifle and pistol shooters of Madhya Pradesh will strive for World Championships and Asian Games berths at the national selection trials 5 and 6 to be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from June 24–30.

Through these trials, close to 425 of the country’s top rifle and pistol shooters will take final aim at their immediate India dream ahead of a busy and critical international season when they congregate in the national capital for the Group ‘A’ National Selection Trials 5 and 6.

The Indian teams for the upcoming World Championships in Baku in August and the Asian Games in September will be announced after the conclusion of these trials, whose scores will be vital to getting among the top ranks in each event.

All the top names in Madhya Pradesh shooting, including the likes of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Chinki Yadav, Avinash Yadav, Harshit Binjwa, Goldi Gurjar, Ashi Chouksey, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Nupur Kumrawat, among others, are expected to participate.  

