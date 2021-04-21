Bhopal: Top hockey historian Baboolal Goverdhan Joshi dies of Covid

During the 1982 World Cup in Bombay, he brought out a special issue and before the 1986 World Cup he brought out a magazine.



Hockey India president, Gyanendro Ningombam, said on Tuesday that, "Hockey India deeply mourns the demise BG Joshi. Despite his full-time job as an engineer with the Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Department, he would remain committed to his passion of keeping up with the numbers.



"There is perhaps no player in the history of modern hockey that BG Joshi didn't have statistics about. He kept records of players, their debuts, goals, goal assists and so on and also maintained records of global hockey. We have lost a true fan of hockey," said Ningombam.