Bhopal: Top bosses Modi, Bhagwat, Rajnath, Shah, Nadda coming to Madhya Pradesh

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and PM Narendra Modi | (ANI photo)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The top bosses of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are arriving at the state from March 25 to April 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin the process by visiting Chhindwara on March 25, which will conclude with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip on April 1.

Besides Modi and Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, head of the RSS Mohon Bhagwat and BJP’s national president JP Nadda will trip to the state in that period.

Both Modi and Singh will attend a combined commanders’ conference. Singh will attend the event being held in Kushabhau Thakre Hall on March 31.

Modi will attend the valedictory function on April 1. Three chiefs of the Indian Army and the Chief of the Army Staff will take part in the event.

On March 26, Nadda will be in Bhopal throughout the day. He will perform Bhoomipujan for the BJP office. BJP’s booth conference will be held afterwards.

Nadda will also take part in intellectuals’ meet. Shah will address a rally in Chhindwara on March 25 and hold a meeting with the party leaders there.

Bhagwat will attend an event of Sindhi community on March 31. People belonging to the community from different parts of the will gather at the function.

The BJP leaders are worried about the trips of the party’s top bosses. They are especially concerned about the visit of Shah and Nadda, as they will discuss the poll-related issues with the party leaders.

Nadda will hold committee meetings

National president of the party JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the members of the BJP’s core committee at the Chief Minister’s residence where he will discuss the party’s position in the state and the election strategy.

