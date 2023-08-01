 Bhopal: Tomar Swings Into Action To Resolve Issues Between Govind And Bhupendra
CM, too, discusses with ministers from Sagar

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has to swing into action to work out the issues between two ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Sagar district.

There is a squabbling between the two ministers from Sagar Bhupendra Singh and Govind Singh Rajput. Similarly, Gopal Bhargava and Bhupendra Singh have locked horns.

The dispute among the ministers from Sagar may cause a major loss to the BJP in the ensuing election. This is the reason that Tomar is trying to resolve the issues between them. On Tuesday, Tomar visited the residence of Rajput. Bhupendra Singh is considered close to Tomar. On the other hand, Rajput is considered close to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to sources, Tomar told Rajput to end internal squabbling among the ministers in Sagar and advised them to work together. Before Tomar’s meeting with Rajput, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to both the ministers on Tuesday.

Chouhan asked these ministers to end infighting and work for the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on August 12.

