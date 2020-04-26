Bhopal: Toddler slips from father’s arm, dies

A 4-month-old toddler slipped from his father's arm and fell down from the balcony of their house situated on the first floor. The incident occurred occured on Saturday in Bagh Farhat Afza in Aishbagh.

Sub inspector Nilesh Patel said that Yasir Khanwas was playing with his toddler son at his balcony when he accidently lost balance got and the hild slipped from his arms and fell on the ground.

The kin rushed the child to Hamidia hospital where he died during treatment. The body was sent for post-mortem on Sunday.

The family members are yet to give their statements.

SI Patel said the father will be questioned as it is a matter of carelessness that led to loss of a life. The family was mourning the death and we will question them after a few days, he said.