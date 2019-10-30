Bhopal to witness Heritage City Walk tomorrow

BHOPAL: A special Heritage City Walk will be organised at 11 major cities in the state by the MP Tourism Board, on the occasion of MP’s 64th Foundation Day, in association with City Explorers, New Delhi and District Archaeological Tourism Council on Friday.

The Walk will be held at Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Panna, Vidisha, Khajuraho, Chanderi, Jabalpur, Burhanpur and at Orchha.

In Bhopal, the Walk will start on November 1 from Old Kamla Park at 7 am and will conclude at Sadar Manzil, passing via Gauhar Mahal and Iqbal Maidan.

Officials of the MP Tourism Board appealed the citizens to join this great initiative and help in contributing towards the invaluable legacy of MP by creating awareness and vivid experiences around them for local and global tourists.

MP City Walk Festival began from October 12, 2019 and was scheduled for being organised every weekend simultaneously in 11 districts of the state.

More than 50 walks were conducted on October 12, 13, 19 and 20 in which more than 1000 participants took part.

Participants of all age groups have appreciated the concept and believed that it is indeed a great way for them to learn about their cities in one of the most unique ways.