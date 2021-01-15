Bhopal: To protest farm laws, Congressmen jam Roshanpura Square, jailed

BHOPAL: Hundreds of Congress workers gathered at Roshanpura Square in the state capital to protest against the farm laws and blocked the road. The protest was part of a statewide demonstration, ‘Sadak Satyagraha’, against the Centre’s farm laws.

The protest in Bhopal started with speeches against the farm laws at Roshanpura Square in front of the district Congress office. MLA PC Sharma, district president Kailash Mishra and others addressed the gathering. Later, they blocked the road, after which the police took them to the Old Jail premises. They were released after two hours.