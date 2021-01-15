Bhopal: To protest farm laws, Congressmen jam Roshanpura Square, jailed

BHOPAL: Hundreds of Congress workers gathered at Roshanpura Square in the state capital to protest against the farm laws and blocked the road. The protest was part of a statewide demonstration, ‘Sadak Satyagraha’, against the Centre’s farm laws.
The protest in Bhopal started with speeches against the farm laws at Roshanpura Square in front of the district Congress office. MLA PC Sharma, district president Kailash Mishra and others addressed the gathering. Later, they blocked the road, after which the police took them to the Old Jail premises. They were released after two hours.
Tractor rally: Former chief minister Kamal Nath took out a tractor rally at Chaurai, in Chhindwara. Senior Congress leader and MP Digvijaya Singh took out a rally at Budhni, in Hoshangabad.
Congress MLAs Laxman Singh and Jaivardhan Singh led the rally in Guna to protest against the farm laws. Rallies were also taken out in other districts, including Narsinghpur, Sagar, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Dewas, Rewa and so forth.
Confrontations took place between the protesters and the police at several places.
