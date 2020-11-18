Bhopal: To preserve green cover, 50-feet palm tree relocated at Shooting Academy

In a bid to preserve green cover, a 50-feet high palm tree was relocated on the premises of the under-construction Shooting Academy in the city. The tree was uprooted and planted on a suitable location to allow construction of a 60-meter lane as per international standards.

The shooting academy being developed as per international standard at Bishankhedi currently has a 50-meter lane for practice and competition. However, as per the criteria for the international tournaments, the Academy requires a 60- metre lane and for the same the existing lane is being extended.

Minister of sports and youth welfare, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, had strictly instructed the officials not to damage the trees on the campus. The authorities therefore, came up with the idea of saving the age-old tree and relocating it to facilitate extension of the lane.

The international shooting sports federation recognized academy will have hostels to accommodate 240 players. There are 60 seats allotted for the girls while 180 for the boys.

Each hosteller will be given a radiofrequency identifying decoater as an identity card. The cards could be accessed from the directorate of sports located at the TT Nagar stadium. A budget of Rs 12.65 crore was allocated for the hostels and its security.

There will be meditation rooms, digital library, entertainment zone, indoor games, mini gym, personal sanitization, dining area and wash lounge for the dwellers.

The minister said that the academy is being developed to match the international standards and even host World Cups.