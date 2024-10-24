Bhopal To Get Another Road Over Bridge; India's 1st To Cross 6 Railway Tracks

Bhopal To Get Another Road Over Bridge: First One To Cross 6 Railway Track In India | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal will soon get a new Road Over Bridge (ROB) near the Nishatpura, Coach Factory. Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the proposed site for the new over bridge on Thursday.

According to information, the new road over bridge will connect Bhopal Station Platform 1 in Dwarka Nagar, to Chhola. This will provide a much-needed link and connectivity between different parts of the city.

First over bridge in India to cross 6 railway tracks

This project is going to be unique as it will be the first over-bridge in the country which crosses 6 railway tracks. At the same time, this project will set a new engineering benchmark for India.

₹90 crore expenditure expected

The construction expenditure is expected around ₹90 crore. It will be undertaken by the Railways and is expected to be completed in approximately 18 months. The total length of the bridge will be 610 metres, and once finished. Also, it will significantly improve connectivity between Bhopal Station, Karond, Vidisha, and New Bhopal.

This new infrastructure will save vehicles a 15-kilometre detour, benefiting around 1.5 million people. Officials from the Railways and PWD were present during the inspection, marking the beginning of this landmark project for the city.