Bhopal: Time to transform Nutrition Awareness into people’s movement, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a balanced diet is the basis of a healthy life. National Nutrition Month is starting from September 1 in the country, which will continue till September 30. There is a need to make nutrition awareness as a mass movement, while encouraging public participation to reduce malnutrition and improve nutrition levels.

Chouhan reached out to the people of the state through social media and appealed to be aware about their health and food habits as well as to ensure regular exercise as a habit. Various activities will be conducted up to Anganwadi level in the Nutrition Month. Public representatives, government officials-employees and the general public should ensure their active participation in these activities, he said.