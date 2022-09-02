e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Time to transform Nutrition Awareness into people’s movement, says CM Chouhan

National Nutrition Month is being celebrated in the state from September 1 to 30

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a balanced diet is the basis of a healthy life. National Nutrition Month is starting from September 1 in the country, which will continue till September 30. There is a need to make nutrition awareness as a mass movement, while encouraging public participation to reduce malnutrition and improve nutrition levels.

Chouhan reached out to the people of the state through social media and appealed to be aware about their health and food habits as well as to ensure regular exercise as a habit. Various activities will be conducted up to Anganwadi level in the Nutrition Month. Public representatives, government officials-employees and the general public should ensure their active participation in these activities, he said.

Read Also
Bhopal: After traders, hostel operators too demand license fee waiver
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Time to transform Nutrition Awareness into people’s movement, says CM Chouhan

RECENT STORIES

Repeat Blow: Moody’s cuts India’s 2022 GDP projection

Repeat Blow: Moody’s cuts India’s 2022 GDP projection

Mumbai: Byculla zoo welcomes people on Wednesday, sees over 7K visitors

Mumbai: Byculla zoo welcomes people on Wednesday, sees over 7K visitors

Hooda-Azad meeting triggers rumblings in Haryana Congress

Hooda-Azad meeting triggers rumblings in Haryana Congress

Private school teachers now entitled to gratuity

Private school teachers now entitled to gratuity

Top Indian firms in talks with US to enter renewable energy

Top Indian firms in talks with US to enter renewable energy