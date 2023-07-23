Bhopal: Tigress Spotted Near School In Kaliasot Area

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was spotted near a private school situated near Kaliasot jungle. “Tigress was chasing its prey and reached till the fencing installed by the forest department,” said a forest officer.

The passers-by made the video of the feline hiding behind the bushes across the fencing. The videos went viral on the social media. Tigress was sighted at 4 pm.

The tigress is often spotted in Kaliasot jungles. There are around 20 tigers living in the jungles around Bhopal. A team of forest employees has been deployed at the site to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

