Bhopal: Tigress Spotted Near School In Kaliasot Area

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress was spotted near a private school situated near Kaliasot jungle. “Tigress was chasing its prey and reached till the fencing installed by the forest department,” said a forest officer.

The passers-by made the video of the feline hiding behind the bushes across the fencing. The videos went viral on the social media. Tigress was sighted at 4 pm.

The tigress is often spotted in Kaliasot jungles. There are around 20 tigers living in the jungles around Bhopal. A team of forest employees has been deployed at the site to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

