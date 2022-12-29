Bhopal: Tigress delivers 3 cubs in Panna tiger reserve

Representative Photo | File photo.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young tigress P-653 gave birth to three cubs in Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Thursday. All are healthy cubs, according to Panna Tiger Reserve officials. Panna Tiger Reserve field director Brijendra Jha said, “Young tigress P-653 of Panna Tiger Reserve has given birth to three cubs.” There are 71 tigers right now in Panna Tiger Reserve.

He further said that the tigress was seen with the cubs a few days ago by the field staff of the park. The tigress and her 3 cubs are completely healthy and doing their regular routine. Along with this, they are also being constantly monitored.

The field director said that the cubs of the tigress have turned 6 months old. At the same time, the staff has been alerted for the safety of these cubs. The place where there is movement of the tiger, a ban has been imposed on the entry of outsiders.