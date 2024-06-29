Bhopal: Tiger Reserves Roar With Visitor Surge Compared To Last Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the national parks and tiger reserves of Madhya Pradesh will be closed from June 30 till September 30. The tourist season has yielded good income to the national parks as footfall surged significantly. The Kuno National Park also registered a sharp rise in the number of visitors. The data released by the Kuno National Park said that 3,172 tourists visited the park during 2023-24.

This is the highest visit of tourists to the park so far. In 2019-20, only 804 tourists visited the park followed by 903 visitors in 2020-21; 1,211 in 2021-22 and 1,459 in 2022-23. The Kanha Tiger Reserve was frequented by more than 2.35 lakh visitors in comparison to 2.27 lakh visitors previous year. The Panna Tiger Reserve also saw a significant jump in the numbers of tourists.

Around 2 lakh tourists have visited this tiger reserve in comparison to 1.50 lakh tourists of corresponding period. The income through 2 lakh tourists is estimated to be around Rs 5 crores. Pench Tiger Reserve is also not behind in attracting the tourists. It has also seen substantial rise in the footfall of tourists.

It is also home to at least three Black Panthers which have attracted the attention of everyone including the film stars like Raveena Tandon, Randeep Singh Hudda and a large number of little known actors working on OTT platforms. They all have visited the Pench Tiger Reserve with the curiosity to spot the Black Panther which is rare in itself. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve too saw a large number of visitors coming to enjoy the scenic location and wildlife diversity.