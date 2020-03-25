Bhopal: Tiger mauls toddler to death in Bineka range

BHOPAL: A tiger killed a one and half years old boy in Seoni villager under Bineka range of Raisen district on Wednesday. Forest department recovered body of the child from bushes at Kola Pathar. After postmortem, body was handed over to family members. As per the police, the child Somin was playing outside his hut when the tiger attached him and dragged to the forest

Child’s father Munsilal had gone to purchase flour in nearby market, while his younger brother was cooking. The child ventured out to play when the big cat caught hold of him and took him to forest. Local alerted the forest department and a team was rushed to villager. A search operation was launched at Kola Pathar forest areas but they forest team returned empty-handed. On Wednesday, they found the child’s body in bushes. After postmortem, the body was handed over to family members.