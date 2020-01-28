Bhopal: Tiger enters Bhoj University VC’s residence

BHOPAL: Tiger entered residence of Bhoj University vice chancellor Dr Jayant Sonwalkar on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

On receiving a team of forest department came to verify pug marks in garden area of VC’s residence in Bhoj University campus on Tuesday.

A patrolling team was out to trace the tiger in Chhuna Bhatti area on Tuesday to no avail.

The team combed areas like Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) and Bhoj University among others to find the big cat.

Guards of WALMI informed the forest department about movement of tiger.