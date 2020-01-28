Bhopal: Tiger enters Bhoj University VC’s residence

BHOPAL: Tiger entered residence of Bhoj University vice chancellor Dr Jayant Sonwalkar on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.
On receiving a team of forest department came to verify pug marks in garden area of VC’s residence in Bhoj University campus on Tuesday.
A patrolling team was out to trace the tiger in Chhuna Bhatti area on Tuesday to no avail.
The team combed areas like Water and Land Management Institute (WALMI) and Bhoj University among others to find the big cat.
Guards of WALMI informed the forest department about movement of tiger.
Leopard also moving in area
For the last two days, a leopard is also moving in the area so forest department team has advised the locals not to let the animals and pets in open.
People moving in tiger’s area
CSP Habibganj Bhupendra Singh said, “Forest department team has not been able to trace the tiger. Simply, forest department is trying to prevent the people not to move in area. In fact, it is tiger territory in which they are moving.”
‘Tiger crossed 5ft high boundary wall’
Vice Chancellor Dr Jayant Sonwalkar said, “Tiger crossed 5ft high boundary wall of my residence. I informed the forest department team which confirmed it. The team is yet to trace the big cat.”
‘Pug marks are 15 days old’
Senior forest department officer AK Jhavar said, “Pug marks are those of tiger and are 15 days old. We have also checked the CCTV footage. Patrolling Team has been told to be on constant alert. ”
