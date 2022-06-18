Bhopal: Ticket distribution sparks protest in BJP, Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party and BJP were plagued with protests after ticket distribution on Saturday.

In Congress camp, six former corporators - Mohammed Safiq, Shahid Ali, Sabana Ali, Nazma Ansari, Rehan Golden, Mohammed Sagir staged protest after being denied tickets. They quit the party.

As for BJP, Raju Aneja’s wife has been given ticket from ward no-32(Mata Mandir) while it is against party guidelines to give ticket to party man's wife, as per BJP leader.

In ward number 28, Kishan Suryavanshi and Shankar Makonia have staked claims for the ticket for corporator’s post. Party has put the tickets on hold. Former minister Umashankar Gupta favours Shankar Makonia.

In ward number 66, BJP has put the ticket on hold as Scindia supporter Girish Sharma has filed nomination.

In ward 61, BJP leader Pragya Shukla protested when a housewife Madhu Shivnani was given a ticket. Shukla said, “A woman setting aside her house work gives time to party for 5 years and if the party does not consider her name for the ticket, it is pathetic.”

In ward No 62, local people demanded tickets for wife of Ramswaroop Rajpur. Ramswaroop is an RSS volunteer but the party has given tickets to others.

Congress has alleged that BJP has given ticket to Pinki Bhadoria from ward 44. He has been externed. Similarly, bookie Babu Mastan’s wife Masrat has been given a ticket from ward number 40 by BJP.

