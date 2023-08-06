Bhopal: Three Youths Kill Selves In 1 Day

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people ended their lives in different city localities in the city on Saturday, police said.

In the first incident, Khajuri Sadak police station house officer (SHO) Sandhya Mishra said that a youth committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Barkheda Salam village. Kuldeep Ahirwar (16), was suffering from depression and took the extreme step when his family members were not at home. Investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

The second incident took place in Misrod. Misrod police station incharge (SHO) RB Sharma told Free Press that a married woman Jyoti Prajapati (25) hanged herself from ceiling. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Another incident took place in Katara Hills. Rajendra (25) tied a noose around his neck and hanged himself. He was suffering from depression. Police investigation is underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)