 Bhopal: Three Traders Die Due To Lightning In Shahdol
Three retail traders died after lightning struck on Mangli Bazaar amid heavy rain.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Bhopal: Three Traders Die Due To Lightning In Shahdol | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three traders died due to lightning in a market located in Shahdol district. The incident took place at 6.30 pm on Friday evening in Bakho Nagar Parishad under Amalai police station area.

Three retail traders died after lightning struck on Mangli Bazaar amid heavy rain. The bodies of all three have been kept in Budhar Government Hospital.

After post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to relatives on Saturday. The deceased are Sunil Kumar Kushwaha, 45, of Dhanpuri, Kunjilal Jaiswal, 42, of Amalai and Godu Navani, 48, of Budhar.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr RS Pandey said lightning struck when vendors were running their business.

