 Bhopal: Three IPS Officers Retire, Two Promoted As SDG
Bhopal

Bhopal: Three IPS Officers Retire, Two Promoted As SDG

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three senior IPS officers retired from service, while two officers were promoted as special director general of police on Monday. The three IPS officers SDG home guards Pawan Jain, SDG  training Mukesh Jain and ADG JNPA Sushoban Banerjee had a service period till July 31. The farewell function for SDG Pawan Jain was organised at the home guards ground.  The two IPS officers DG vigilance Sushma Singh and ADG narcotics SW Naqvi have been promoted as special director general of police.

article-image

