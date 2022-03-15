Bhopal: Three IPS officers get additional charge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendents of police of Bhind and Balaghat have been given additional charge, the state government issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. They will hold the additional charge along with the current charge.

SP Bhind (2012) Shailendra Singh Chouhan has been given the additional charge of 17th SAF battalion Bhind. SP Balaghat (2016) Sameer Sourabh has given the additional charge of the commandant hawk force in Balaghat.

Commandant, 13th SAF, Gwalior, Rakesh Kumar Singh, has the additional charge of commandant of 14 SAF Gwalior.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:45 PM IST