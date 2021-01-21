Bhopal: Three hospitals ‘deny’ cancer treatment to gas victims

Bhopal: Three hospitals have allegedly denied treatment to gas victims suffering from cancer over non-reimbursement of medical expenses to tune of Rs 32 core by the state government.

The Supreme Court’s monitoring committee has taken cognizance of the matter and written to director gas relief and rehabilitation expressing deep concern over indifferent attitude by the three hospitals toward gas survivors.

Jawaharlal Cancer Hospital, Navodaya Hospital (MP Nagar) and Chirayu Hospital, have stopped therapies and treatment to gas victims cancer patients.

Monitoring committee has attributed the financial crunch to additional medical expenses incurred towards treating coronavirus patients on priority.

The directorate of gas relief and rehabilitation has assured disbursement of the outstanding amount to the hospitals soon, saying that the treatment of the gas victim cancer will continue without any hindrance.

The directorate clarified that treatment of corona infected people and that of gas victims suffering cancer is altogether different and looked after by two different departments. Health department takes care of the corona treatment and even the budget allocation is separate, it explained.

Monitoring committee members Purendu Shukla said, “We have written a letter to director gas relief and rehabilitation to ensure clearance of dues to ensure regular treatment and therapies of the gas survivors. Director has assured us for it stating that the hospital will provide treatment to the needy.”

Basant Kure, Director gas relief and rehabilitation, said, “Department will clear Rs 32 crore outstanding. In the supplementary budget, we have been allocated Rs 12 crore so we will clear the dues proportionately.” The director claimed that treatment to the gas victims at three cancer hospitals has not been stopped but the hospital authorities have clarified that that if the payment is not cleared by the government, they would stop the treatment and therapy.

“We are allocated a separate budget so we have nothing to do with the health department which looks after corona treatment. Health department budgetary allocation is separate. In phase manner, hospitals outstanding will be cleared,” Kure said.