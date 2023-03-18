Bhopal: Three held within 24 hrs for stabbing man, snatching cash

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Misrod police have arrested three youths for stabbing a man with knife and snatching cash from him on Wednesday late night, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the trio often used to target people walking alone on road at late night and rob them of money.

Misrod police station incharge Ras Behari Sharma said that the complainant, Kamleshdas Bairagi, approached them on Wednesday late night, alleging that three unidentified youths had stabbed his brother Rohitdas Bairagi with a knife and had made away with his cash, amounting to Rs 3,000.

The police registered a case and began investigation as a part of which they sifted through footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and apprehended the accused trio.

They identified themselves as Suraj Dhurve (25), Aakash Dhurve (25) and Ravi Yadav (19) and told the police that they often used to target people walking alone on road at late night in Misrod locality and rob them of their money and valuables. They were taken into custody thereafter.