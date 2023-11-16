 Bhopal: Three Held With Illicit Liquor Worth Rs 3L
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police claimed to have arrested three persons and seized illicit liquor worth Rs 3 lakh. MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Jitendra Gurjar said that the police received a tip-off about a tempo parked near Jyoti talkies in MP Nagar, which was laden with colossal amounts of illicit liquor.

The police rushed to the spot and found 100 crates of illicit country-made liquor on inspecting the vehicle.

Three suspects, named Barati Lal (50), Rajkumar (24) and Rakesh (42), were questioned with regard to the liquor, but they failed to produce relevant documents. They were taken into custody and the liquor was seized. The tempo was confiscated too, SHO Gurjar said.

