Bhopal: Three held for trafficking marijuana from Odisha, selling it in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has arrested three members of a gang for trafficking marijuana from Odisha into the city and selling it here, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that 18.15 kg of marijuana and a two-wheeler have been seized from the possession of the arrested accused, which is worth Rs 4.4 lakh in total.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bhopal crime branch, Anoop Uikey told Free Press that the arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Gaur (50), Chain Singh Ahirwar (30) and Satyam Tripathi (22). He added that the crime branch team received a tip-off on Friday morning about three suspicious men who were to reach Kolar at 9 am to sell marijuana.

The team rushed to the directed spot, where two men arrived in some time. Thery handed over a carry bag to another person. The officials swung into action and swooped down on them. On inspecting the carry bag, 18.15 kilograms of marijuana was found inside it, after which the accused were taken into custody.

The accused told the officials that they used to travel to Nagpur from Odisha by train and then take a bus to travel to Bhopal. They used to sell the marijuana in Bhopal and adjoining districts, the officials said.