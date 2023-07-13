Bhopal: Three Held For Cell Phone Fraud

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Crime Branch team has arrested three persons for ordering cell phones online, opening the parcel and keeping the handset along with them and returning the parcel to the company by placing soap cakes inside them, officials said on Thursday.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of police (Crime), Shailendra Singh Chouhan said that the complainant is an employee of a company named Udaan, who approached the Crime Branch on July 10.

He alleged that from quite some time, they had been receiving complaints from sellers regarding presence of soap cakes and other materials inside packets which had been returned by customers who had ordered them.

Officials swung into action and began a probe. During this, the accused, who had committed the crime earlier, again placed an order for 15 cell phones, two pairs of shoes and two smart watches. The officials traced the location of the suspects and raided the hotel that they were staying in, located at Ashoka Garden. They nabbed the suspects and questioned them, who admitted to have committed the crime earlier.

They identified themselves as Chetram Meena, Dinesh Chandra Meena and Anil Kumar Meena, all natives of Rajasthan. Officials seized two cell phones and packs of 15 cell phones, containing soap cakes inside them, from their possession.