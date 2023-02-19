Bhopal: Three from Mumbai booked for committing fraud

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar Police have registered a case of fraud against three persons who work at a Mumbai-based firm for committing a fraud of Rs 57.6 lakh, the police said on Sunday.

The employees of the firm had also given a cheque to the complainant, when the matter was reported at the tribunal. However, the account whose number was mentioned on the cheque was found to be closed, after which the complainant approached the police.

MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO), Sudhir Arjaria said that the complainant, Sanjay Sharma (49), is a manager at a private company located at Arera Hills area of Bhopal. He went on to say that the company had supplied insulated materials of transformers to the Mumbai-based firm in 2017, which were worth Rs 57.6 lakh. Later, the firm did not make the payment to the company, after which the company approached the tribunal in 2018.

To settle the matter, the owners of the firm, identified as Prakash Pundlik, Senvi Prabhu and Adilya N Senvi Prabhu had handed over a cheque worth the said amount to Sharma. When Sharma approached the MP Nagar branch of Bank of India to claim the amount, it came to light that the account whose number was mentioned on the cheque was closed, after which Sharma lodged a case at the MP Nagar police station. The matter is being probed, SHO Arjaria said.

Read Also Bhopal: Bhuvan Vikram takes over as director of Manav Sangrahalaya

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)