Bhopal: Three enclosures prepared in 4-hectare area

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district is getting ready for translocation of three big cats including two tigresses and a tiger. Two tigresses will be brought from other national parks. A tiger will be either brought from jungles of Bhopal or some other place on January 15. Madhav National Park senior official told Free Press that three enclosures spread across 4 hectares had been prepared. A tigress will be brought from Bandhavgarh National Park and Panna National Park.

The translocation of three big cats to Madhav National Park will be the first translocation of tigers to any park this year. The officers are following the translocation project minutely so that there are no shortcomings. Once three tigers are translocated, the footfall of tourists to Madhav National Park is likely to increase substantially. As of now, the turnout of tourist to the park is negligible.

Read Also Bhopal: BTech student dies in road accident