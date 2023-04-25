 Madhya Pradesh: Three-day global meet on wildlife at Kanha Tiger Reserve from April 27
Madhya Pradesh: Three-day global meet on wildlife at Kanha Tiger Reserve from April 27

CM is going to open the conference which is being held to celebrate centenary of forestry research in MP

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The forest department is going to hold an international conference from April 27 to April 29 at Kanha Tiger Reserve to celebrate the centenary of forestry research in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the seminar in which wildlife conservation and plans to deal with upcoming challenges will be discussed.

Wildlife experts from USA, Europe, South Africa, Namibia, including Padma Bhusan HS Pawar from India, will take part in the conference.

According to deputy director of State Forest Research Organisation in Jabalpur Ravindra Mani Tripathi, Chouhan will inaugurate the meet on April 27. 

The conference is being organised to comply with Chouhan’s declaration in Narmadapuram on March 27 last year, Tripathi said.

Besides wildlife management, conservation and rehabilitation, research papers on man-animal clash will be presented at the meet.

According to the discussions, the government will make a strategy to conserve and rehabilitate wildlife, Tripathi said.

Madhya Pradesh, whose total land area is 3, 08, 252 square km area, has 94, 689 square km forestland.

