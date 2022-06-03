Bhopal: Three-day environment awareness drive begins at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Purge and NCC cadets of MANIT (Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology) organised an Environmental Awareness Campaign on the theme Only One Earth on Friday.

The three-day campaign began with a cleaning drive across the campus to contribute towards clean campus. The most significant aspect of garbage collecting was waste segregation.

This was done for the two hours around roadways, playground etc. The entire place is now a symbol of cleanliness, togetherness, and belongings.

The event was organised with the cooperation of faculty, staff, and over 100 cadets, together with their batchmates to mark World Environment Day, which will be observed on June 5. The students and faculty gathered at MANIT porch to fulfil their environmental responsibility.

Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education’ has appealed to Higher Education Institutions to support and nurture environment. Higher Education Institutions are a role model for environmental resilience, and it has been MANIT's honour to step up and celebrate Environment Week, organisers said.

Director, deans, faculties, and students from various departments were present. Students from MANIT also ran an awareness campaign on social media platforms to raise awareness about the present crisis and to protect the planet, ecosystem, vegetation, and biodiversity.