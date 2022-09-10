Bhopal: Three-day comic workshop ends with exhibition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day workshop on Socio-Cultural Change through Comic Art organised by the state culture department in association with UNICEF ended on Saturday with an exhibition of comic characters, strips made by participants. The last event was attended by UNICEF, Madhya Pradesh chief, Margaret Gwada, who visited the exhibition and interacted with students.

"I didn't know what to expect when I came here but I am overwhelmed. I feel bad that I didn't get a chance to look at every comic here," Margaret Gwada said in her address. "You guys are the change and you brought it to your comics. I hope you bring that change in your homes too."

Gwada thanked the culture department for organising the workshop and using culture as a medium to send concrete messages to the society. Culture Department director, Aditi Kumar Tripathi, expressed gratitude to all the volunteers, mentors, participants and said, "Sending social messages through comics is an effective way to help people understand better. I hope we can add more social groups to such initiatives."

In the end, students from different colleges who participated in the workshop gave feedback on their experiences. They received participation certificates. UNICEF, SBC Specialist, Jhimli Barua and assistant director, culture, Vandana Jain, were also present.