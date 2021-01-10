Bhopal: Three-day 'Atulya Bharat Madhya Pradesh' event ends with classical dance, folk performance at IGRMS

Bhopal: A three-day event ‘Atulya Bharat Madhya Pradesh’ ended with folk and classical dance, song and a band performance at the open stage of Vithi Sankul Bhawan, Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya on Friday.

The museum organised the event in collaboration with North Central Region Cultural Centre, Prayagraj, Ministry of Culture and Government of India under the Incredible India programme.

The event began with a Nimadi folk song, presented by PurnimaChaturvedi. She presented ‘Ganesh Vandna,’ ‘Narmada Bhajan,’ and ‘Sanskar Geet’.

It was followed by ‘Mohiniattam’ dance, presented by Kavita Shaji and Dhurva band performance. Swati Ukhle from Ujjain presented the Malvi song and Matki dance. She also informed her performance to the audience. Sanjay Mahajan from Badwah and Kailash Sisodiya with troupe presented ‘Gangaur’ and ‘Bhagoriya’ dance and talked about the dance in detail.