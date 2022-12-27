Bhopal: Three-day Aahwan from today

Madhya Pradesh tourism minister Usha Thakur | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Culture in association with UNICEF will organise a three-day event Aahwan based on social concern at Ravindra Bhawan from Tuesday.

More than 600 artworks will be displayed at Lalit Kala Pradarshani on topics like water, education and nutrition. Culture minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the event.

A discussion session on social issues will be held on the inaugural day. Aditi Kumar Tripathi (Director, Culture), Suresh Tomar (Joint Director, Women and Child Development Department), Pushpa Awasthi (Nutritionist, UNICEF) ), Dhanraju S (Director, State Education Center), Ajit Tiwari (Deputy Commissioner, Swachh Bharat Mission Rural), Anurag Srivastava (Superintending Engineer, PHED), Anil Gulati (Communication Specialist, UNICEF) and Narendra Singh Chauhan (WASH Officer, UNICEF) will be speakers.

An exhibition, film screening, Pushpa Awasthi's address on mother and child nutrition, dance drama, Suposhit Madhya Pradesh, directed by Yogendra Singh will be held on the second day.

Address by FA Jami (Education Specialist, UNICEF) on continuation of education and child development, play Nirmal Nirmal Betiyaan directed by Sindhu Dhaulpure, Narendra Singh Chauhan's speech on Jal Jeevan Mission, dance drama, Nadi Main Tumhe Rukne Nahi Dunga directed Ishita Lal and Nupur Mahor will be held on concluding day of the event.