Bhopal: Three burglars break open ATM, flee with Rs 7.5 lakh

BHOPAL: Using gas cutter, three burglars broke open an ATM and relieved it of Rs 7.5 lakh on early Sunday. It happened when police presence was stepped up on the road due to the festivals. Bhopal police have announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 to anyone who gives information about the accused.

The burglary also raises a question on the safety apparatus of the bank.

The incident occurred in the ATM of IDBI bank at Nipaniya Jaat village of Eikhedi.

The ATM is located inside the same building where the bank branch is located.

The bank officials when reached office on Monday morning, they realized the burglary and alerted their seniors.

An FIR was later lodged with the police.

The broken shutter of the bank and ATM did not draw anyone’s attention even when the branch is located on the main road.

As the incident occurred in the wee hours on Sunday, the footage obtained by police from nearby areas is not clear.

Police said the accused had come in a Swift Dzire car as is visible in one of the CCTV footages obtained from the area, but the registration number of the car is yet not clear.

A similar attempt was made by burglars in Baghsewania two weeks ago where they had tried to break open ATM of SBI. But, due to police patrolling they had left the ATM kiosk destroyed and had fled.

Police said anyone having information about the accused may reach them on 0755-25559222, 2677406.

SHO Eitkhedi Karan Singh said the ATM is located inside the bank. It would open only when the bank opened, he said.

The accused had also tampered with the CCTV cameras inside the ATM, he added.

One of the accused was seen in a CCTV footage where he was carrying a cylinder, added Singh.