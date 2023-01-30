e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Three booked for thrashing labour contractor

Bhopal: Three booked for thrashing labour contractor

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhola police station staff have registered a case against three men for assaulting a labour contractor and his brother-in-law in Chhola on Saturday evening, the police said on Sunday. Chhola police station incharge Mahendra Singh Chouhan said that the complainant Ram Ratan Raghuwanshi (47), resident of Ganj Basoda, was going to his in-laws’ house in Chhola when a puppy suddenly came in his way. Raghuwanshi pushed brakes but still the car hit puppy, leaving it with minor injuries.

Soon after this, three passers-by Lavesh, Raja and Lachchu approached Raghuwanshi and abused him for hurting the puppy. When Raghuwanshi protested, the trio thrashed him on spot and vandalised his car using sticks. Raghuwanshi called his brother-in-law to the spot who was also beaten up by the accused. The trio fled the spot. Raghuwanshi and his brother-in-law approached Chhola police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Further investigations are on in the case, incharge Chouhan said.

article-image

