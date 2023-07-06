Bhopal: Three BJP Legislators In Touch With Congress

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Party-hopping before the election may give a jolt to the BJP, for the party legislators are in touch with the Congress. Since they are feeling ignored in their respective districts, there is a possibility that they may defect to the Congress. These legislators from Shivpuri, Chhatarpur and Satna districts have already met MPCC president Kamal Nath. Nevertheless, Nath did not give them any assurance for tickets from the party for the ensuing election.

The legislator from Shivpuri has also expressed his pains before the party organisation, but it failed to have any impact on the leadership.

The legislator is unhappy because of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his supporters.

He related their stories at the core committee meeting in the presence of the Chief Minister.

According to sources in the BJP, the Congress is planning to induct this legislator into the party and give him ticket from Shivpuri assembly constituency.

Similarly, a legislator from Chhatarpur is worried about getting ticket from the BJP. He thinks his party may not give him ticket. Therefore, he is planning to go to the Congress.

As soon as he gets Congress’s assurance for ticket, he may join the party. This legislator had already contacted the Congress.

On the other hand, a legislator from Satna district, besides trying to get his political outfit registered is planning to join the Congress. Although he launches a new political outfit, he is set to support the Congress.

Name of Scindia backer, head of corporation doing rounds

A supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is also the chairperson of a corporation, may also join the Congress. Nevertheless, it may not be easy for the chairperson to win the election from the constituency on a BJP ticket. The chairperson had won the election on Congress ticket. Because of caste equation, it will be difficult for her to win election on a BJP ticket. Besides, she is not on good terms with a powerful minister in the state cabinet. Ergo, there are speculations that she may return to the Congress.

