Bhopal: Three arrested in gay sex extortion case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local police have arrested three accused in an alleged gay sex extortion case and have seized the bicycle and the cash from them, police said on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner of police Riyaz Iqbal told Free Press that a SAF police constable living alone in a rented house in Shahjahanabad area downloaded a gay chat app would chat with the other people. In the process, many of them became his friends.

While chatting, he befriended Ashif Khan (19). On February 5, Asif reached the house of constable at around 11 pm. After a few minutes, he stated that he had left his bike near the overhead tank and he would bring it soon.

After some time, he brought the bike, entered the house and locked the door. Little later, when the constable opened the door, accused Hasim Khan (24) and a minor boy entered the house forcefully.

Hasim told constable that his younger brother Asif was in the house and that he was trying to get into gay sex with him. He also started yelling at the constable who became jittery and asked them to calm down. The two then threatened the constable that they would file a complaint against him as they knew senior government officials well.

The two also took the photograph of the constable, his identity card and Aadhar card. They asked the constable to pay them Rs 20,000 if they wanted to settle the matter. The victim paid the money to the accused. Hasim also took away a constable's bicycle worth Rs 35,000.

After a month, the constable filed the complaint at Shahjahanabad police station on March 4. The police registered the case under Sections 384,120 of IPC and started investigation.

The police arrested the three, seized Rs 14,100 and a cycle from them.

The DCP added that the three may also reveal more such cases during the investigations.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:12 AM IST