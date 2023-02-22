Bhopal: Three arrested for slaughtering cows, house of accused razed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men were arrested on charges of slaughtering cows in Paras Nagar in the city on Tuesday, the police said. The illegally-built house of one of the accused was razed.

Gandhinagar police station house officer (SHO) Arun Sharma said that the police received a tip-off about cow slaughter in Paras Nagar. A police team was constituted, which rushed to the spot and found three persons engaged in the act. They tried to flee but were detained.

After being nabbed, they confessed to committing the act. They told the police that they used to sell beef in the city. All the accused were taken into custody under MP Cow Slaughter (Prevention) Act and National Security Act.

The accused are Irshad, Imran and Javed. Irshad lived in an illegally built house with his family, which was razed. Further investigation is underway, SHO Sharma said.

